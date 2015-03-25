Bank burglary suspect arrested after falling through apartment ceiling in San Francisco

San Francisco police have arrested a suspected bank burglar after he fell through the ceiling of an apartment and into someone's bedroom.

Police responded to an attempted burglary at the bank around 3:45 a.m. Friday. Police Chief Greg Suhr says the suspect got into the bank through a ventilation shaft, but was spotted by officers as he left.

KPIX-TV reports the roughly 230-pound suspect was then seen jumping between rooftops. He was taken into custody after crashing through an apartment ceiling.

The man hasn't been identified, but Suhr says he lives in the neighborhood.

___

Information from: KPIX-TV.