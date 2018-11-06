Bangladeshi immigrant speaks out after bombing conviction

4 p.m.

A Bangladeshi immigrant convicted of terrorism charges after setting off a pipe bomb in New York City's busiest subway station at rush hour insists he didn't do it for the Islamic State group.

After the Manhattan jury announced its verdict Tuesday, Akayed Ullah spoke out.

He told U.S. District Judge Richard Sullivan he was angry at President Donald Trump for threatening to bomb the Middle East when he carried out the attack last December. His bomb fizzled and only Ullah was seriously hurt.

The defense said Ullah intended to kill only himself.

Prosecutors said he wanted to maim or kill commuters as part of a "lone wolf" attack.

Ullah faces a mandatory 30-year prison sentence and possible life. Sentencing is set for April 5.

