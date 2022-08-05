Expand / Collapse search
Baltimore Crime and Corruption
Suspect at large after Baltimore warehouse shooting injures one: police

Baltimore police said the shooting happened at MPI Label Systems

By Adam Sabes | Fox News
Police in Baltimore, Maryland are investigating a shooting that happened at a warehouse on Friday. (Google Maps)

The shooting took place at MPI Label Systems on Friday around 4 p.m. in the 1200 block of Bernard Drive, according to FOX 45 Baltimore.

Police officers said that a 29-year-old man was shot several times.

Police believe that the suspect went into the warehouse and then shot the man before leaving the building.

The suspect hasn't been arrested, according to the report.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.