Bail revoked for former Philadelphia police officer charged with murdering Eddie Irizarry

A former Philadelphia police officer out on bail after being accused of shooting and killing a 27-year-old man sitting in his car in August, had his bail revoked by a judge Tuesday.

Mark Dial, a five-year veteran with the Philadelphia Police Department, faces charges of murder, manslaughter, aggravated assault and other offenses after shooting and killing Eddie Irizarry on Aug. 14.

Dial surrendered on a criminal warrant and turned himself in to law enforcement earlier this month, before being released on $500,000 bail.

FOX 29 Philadelphia reported that during Tuesday's hearing, the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office asked a judge to revoke Dial’s bail.

Earlier this month, District Attorney Larry Krasner released bodycam video of the shooting to the public.

A portion of the video shows Dial approaching a stopped vehicle before getting out. A voice is then heard telling the driver, "I will f----- shoot you."

At least six shots were fired before Dial opens up the shattered driver-side front door and pulls a bloodied Irizarry out into the street and into a police vehicle before racing toward a hospital.

Authorities have said Dial shot Irizarry as Irizarry sat in his car after officers spotted the car traveling erratically around noon Aug. 14 and followed it for several blocks. Officers then approached as the driver turned the wrong way down a one-way street and stopped.

Initial claims stating the officers made a traffic stop and shot a person outside the vehicle after he "lunged at" police with a knife, have since been backtracked by the department.

Departing Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said a review of the officers’ body-worn cameras "made it very clear that what we initially reported was not actually what happened."

Dial has been suspended with intent to dismiss after officials said he refused to cooperate with the investigation into the shooting.

The station reported that the former police officer’s defense team claims the footage proves their client heard the word "gun" before opening fire, calling the murder charge "appalling."

"We came across a video and just as said, and always maintained, when they got out of their car, and they told him to show his hands, as Mark came across the front of the car ordering him to show his hands, he started to reach, he started to rise with something in his hands and Mark hears, ‘Gun!’" defense attorney Brian McMonagle explained.

