Crime

Suspect in Philadelphia shooting of 80-year-old man in the head arrested

The victim was found with gunshot wounds in the head and neck and taken to a hospital, authorities said

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
A suspect has been arrested in the Labor Day shooting of an 80-year-old man in Philadelphia, authorities said Wednesday. 

Nicholas Heyward-Walton, 25, is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, weapons violations and related offenses. He was arrested Tuesday near his home. 

Philadelphia shooting of 80-year-old man

Nicholas Heyward-Walton, 25, is charged in connection with the shooting of an 80-year-old man on Labor Day.  (Philadelphia Police Department)

The victim was found around 9 p.m. Monday with two gunshot wounds to the head and neck in the 2600 block of Tasker Street.

He was taken to a hospital and was listed in critical condition, FOX Philadelphia reported. Authorities have not disclosed a motive for the shooting. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.