Suspect in Philadelphia shooting of 80-year-old man in the head arrested

A suspect has been arrested in the Labor Day shooting of an 80-year-old man in Philadelphia, authorities said Wednesday.

Nicholas Heyward-Walton, 25, is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, weapons violations and related offenses. He was arrested Tuesday near his home.

The victim was found around 9 p.m. Monday with two gunshot wounds to the head and neck in the 2600 block of Tasker Street.

He was taken to a hospital and was listed in critical condition, FOX Philadelphia reported. Authorities have not disclosed a motive for the shooting.