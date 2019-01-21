Avalanche kills one person in Colorado outside Aspen, officials say

One person was killed after an avalanche was reported outside of Aspen, Colorado on Monday, officials said.

The Pitkin County Sheriff's Office said on Twitter the avalanche was reported in the area of Markley Hut near Ashcroft Mountain.

"The slide caught one individual & has claimed the life of that individual," the sheriff's office said.

Deputies from the sheriff's office and Mountain Rescue Aspen were on the scene, and working on a plan to recover the body. The name, age, gender and hometown of the person who died were not released.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center had warned of "dangerous" avalanche conditions in the region ahead of the holiday weekend and issued an advisory through Monday.

"Avalanche conditions are dangerous," the group said in a report. "Backcountry travelers can easily trigger very large and deadly avalanches. Avalanches may break across terrain features and run long distances."



"Backcountry travel this weekend will require conservative decision making, cautious route finding, and careful snowpack and terrain evaluation," the group added on Twitter.

The avalanche in Colorado comes two days after a Utah skier was killed in another incident in New Mexico.

Snow is expected to begin in mountain areas on Monday afternoon before reaching the Denver metro area, FOX31 reported.