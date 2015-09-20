Authorities identify wrong-way California driver hit by gunfire from sheriff's helicopter

A driver who died at the end of a California high-speed freeway chase during which he was struck by gunfire from a sheriff's helicopter was a 32-year-old man.

San Bernardino County sheriff's officials on Saturday identified the driver as Nicholas Alan Johnson, of Fontana, a suspect in a home invasion robbery.

Earlier officials confirmed that the driver had suffered gunshot wounds, but the exact cause of death wasn't announced. An autopsy is planned.

The Chevrolet Tahoe led deputies on an afternoon chase Friday at 100 mph or more. The SUV narrowly missed pedestrians and drove the wrong way on northbound Interstate 215.

In Muscoy, a deputy opened fire from a helicopter, hitting the SUV and wounding the driver, who jumped out of the moving vehicle and ran a few yards before collapsing.