Authorities arrest man wanted in the killings of a wealthy DC family, their housekeeper

By | Associated Press
    Police continue working at a fire-damaged multimillion-dollar home in northwest Washington home, Friday May 22, 2015, where 46-year-old Savvas Savopoulos, his 47-year-old wife, Amy Savopoulos, the couple's 10-year-old son Philip, and housekeeper Veralicia Figueroa were found dead May 14.

    Acting District Attorney Vincent Cohen, speaks to reporters outside the District of Columbia Superior Court, in Washington, Friday, May 22, 2015, where Daron Dylon Wint appeared in court. Authorities revealed Friday that more than one person must have been responsible for the slayings of four people inside a Washington family's mansion last week.

    More than one person likely was involved in the slayings of four people who were held captive inside a Washington, D.C., mansion until $40,000 was delivered last week, authorities revealed Friday.

WASHINGTON – Authorities have arrested an ex-convict who's accused in the killings of a wealthy Washington family and their housekeeper.

Members of a fugitive task force arrested 34-year-old Daron Dylon Wint on Thursday around 11 p.m., about a week after authorities said the family was killed and their mansion set on fire. D.C. police and the U.S. Marshals Service say Wint has been charged with first-degree murder while armed.

Police haven't detailed why Wint would want to kill 46-year-old Savvas Savopoulos; his 47-year-old wife, Amy; their son, Philip; and housekeeper Veralicia Figueroa. Three of the four victims had been stabbed or bludgeoned before the fire.

Police said Thursday that Wint, a certified welder, worked for Savopoulos' company, American Iron Works, in the past.