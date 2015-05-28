Authorities arrest man wanted in the killings of a wealthy DC family, their housekeeper

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

Authorities have arrested an ex-convict who's accused in the killings of a wealthy Washington family and their housekeeper.

Members of a fugitive task force arrested 34-year-old Daron Dylon Wint on Thursday around 11 p.m., about a week after authorities said the family was killed and their mansion set on fire. D.C. police and the U.S. Marshals Service say Wint has been charged with first-degree murder while armed.

Police haven't detailed why Wint would want to kill 46-year-old Savvas Savopoulos; his 47-year-old wife, Amy; their son, Philip; and housekeeper Veralicia Figueroa. Three of the four victims had been stabbed or bludgeoned before the fire.

Police said Thursday that Wint, a certified welder, worked for Savopoulos' company, American Iron Works, in the past.