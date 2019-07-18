Siblings who claimed income taxes 'against God's will' ordered to pay $1.4 million

Two Australian siblings who refused to pay income taxes for eight years because it went “against God’s will” were reportedly ordered to fork over $1.4 million to Australia’s tax office this week.

Rembertus Cornelis Beerepoot and Fanny Alida Beerepoot told the court they hadn’t filed since 2011 because “We don't own anything because we are [God's],” BBC News reported.

The siblings, who represented themselves in court, claimed God is the "supreme law of this land.” They said paying taxes weakens their dependency on him, which leads to curses “in the form of droughts and infertility."

The government seized the Beerepoot's Tasmania farm 2017 because they owed $930,000 in income tax and other fees, BBC News reported.