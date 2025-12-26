Repeat offender freed after SWAT standoff tied to three shootings in one month: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Texas repeat offender is back behind bars following his alleged involvement in three separate shootings spanning the course of just one month.

Abraham Herrera, 21, is facing several charges stemming from his alleged role in two drive-by shootings and a standoff with SWAT in Hays County – located roughly 15 miles from Austin – last month, according to FOX 7.

The first shooting reportedly unfolded on Nov. 3, after authorities were called to the scene after receiving reports of shots fired in the 500 block of Santa Fe Run in Kyle.

Hays County deputies found a homeowner who had been seriously injured after multiple rounds were fired into the home, FOX 7 reported. The shooting was determined to be a random act of violence, with authorities finding no clear motive.

While no arrests were initially made, authorities reportedly released a photo of an SUV believed to be involved in the alleged incident.

Just nine days later, on Nov. 12, Hays County SWAT was called to the scene of a barricade incident in Buda after deputies responded to reports of shots being fired in the area, FOX 7 reported.

While officers initially confronted Herrera, he allegedly fled into a nearby wooded area and refused to surrender.

Following a standoff with SWAT, Herrera was reportedly taken into custody and authorities recovered an AR-15-style firearm and ammunition at the scene.

Herrera was subsequently charged with evading arrest or detention, unlawful carrying of weapons, disorderly conduct and tampering or fabricating with evidence, according to the outlet.

Despite the charges, court records obtained by FOX 7 indicate Herrera was released from jail just two days after his standoff with SWAT.

On Dec. 1, investigators were reportedly made aware of a second drive-by shooting in Martindale that occurred the weekend of Thanksgiving, with evidence allegedly pointing to Herrera.

On Dec. 19, Herrera was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant issued by the Texas Rangers, FOX 7 reported.

Three days later, investigators reportedly linked shell casings found at the scene of the November shooting in Kyle to the firearm seized from Herrera during his standoff with SWAT.

He is now facing additional charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, stemming from the first drive-by shooting, along with disorderly conduct with a firearm, tampering with physical evidence, and evading arrest, with his total combined bond amount set at $409,500, FOX 7 reported.

The Hays County Sheriff’s Office and Hays County District Attorney's Office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.