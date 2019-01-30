Austin cops donate heating unit to vet in need, 92

Louis Hicks is a 92-year-old veteran who served in both the Navy and the Army during World War II.

AUTHORITIES INVESTIGATING BOGUS VETERAN CHARITIES

He lives in an East Austin, Texas, house that’s been his home for 83 years, and thanks to Austin police, he no longer has to endure winter in the cold.

“It was cold, I don't know the wind seems like it's coming in from somewhere, but I guess I could stand it. I could stand it in the Army,” Hicks told FOX 7 Austin.

A 911 call a week ago about a suspected burglary led cops to discover he had no heat.

Tuesday, they delivered a portable electric heating and air-conditioning unit donated by the Austin Police Association and Cops for Charities.

“I heard the oven was on and then talked to him about that, too, and realized he was using it for heat,” said Officer Chasity Salazar, who responded to the alleged crime at his house last week.

Their kindness made the tough vet cry.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

“You hate to ask anybody because sometimes they frown on you, and I'm a true veteran, I won't ask,” Hicks said.

“Nobody never did nothing to help me.”

Austin police told FOX 7 Austin they have 10 more heating and air-conditioning units available for donation.

CLICK FOR MORE FROM FOX 7 AUSTIN.