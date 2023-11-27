Expand / Collapse search
Attempted Maryland carjacking goes wrong when suspects realize they couldn't drive a stick shift

The suspects allegedly beat the man with a pistol in the Washington D.C. suburb of Bethesda and shots were fired, authorities said

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
A man in Maryland was pistol-whipped Sunday during an attempted carjacking in which shots were fired but the suspects changed their minds after they realized none of them could drive a stick-shift, authorities said. 

Officers with the Montgomery County Police Department were called to the 7200 block of Wisconsin Avenue in Bethesda around 11:55 p.m. over reports of an attempted carjacking, Fox 5 DC reported. 

A man in front of a business said he was approached by three of four people who demanded the keys to his SUV at gunpoint. 

Police officers at the scene where a man was injured during an attempted carjacking.

Police officers in Bethesda, Maryland at the scene where an attempted carjacking occurred Sunday night.  (WTTG)

The group allegedly beat the man with a pistol. The victim told investigators he ran inside a business and shots were fired but no one was injured. 

The carjacking was called off when the suspects realized that none of them knew how to drive a manual transmission, the news report said. 

The suspects instead fled in another vehicle. The victim sustained injuries from the alleged assault but was recovering. 

Fox News Digitals has reached out to authorities. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.