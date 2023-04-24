Expand / Collapse search
Georgia
Published

Atlanta police shoots unruly man near Greyhound bus station

The man was not a ticketed passenger, refused to leave the GA Greyhound station

Associated Press
A man was shot and wounded by an Atlanta police officer near the Greyhound bus station in the city's downtown early Sunday morning, authorities said.

The gunfire happened around 4:40 a.m., police said in a preliminary statement.

Officers were working an off-duty job in the area when Greyhound security workers notified them about an unruly man who was refusing to leave the Greyhound station property, police said. Officers approached the man and he pulled out a handgun and fired at them. Police say an officer returned fire, and that the man was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Georgia Fox News graphic

A man who refused to leave a Greyhound bus station opened fire at police officers in Atlanta, Georgia. The cops returned fire, wounding him. 

Neither officer was hit by gunfire and no one else was injured.

"The officers are fine, no injuries to them," Atlanta police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. said at a Sunday morning briefing outside the bus station. "It’s only by the grace of God that we didn’t have a different outcome."

Police determined that the suspect, who is 30, was not a ticketed passenger, Hampton said.

Police asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate.