Police and Law Enforcement
Published

Atlanta park stabbing: Possible witness comes forward, police say

The possible witness has been cooperating with homicide detectives

By Audrey Conklin | Fox News
Atlanta police release frantic 911 call of woman who discovered girlfriend, dog stabbed to death in park Video

Atlanta police release frantic 911 call of woman who discovered girlfriend, dog stabbed to death in park

As Atlanta police continue hunting the killer who stabbed to death Katherine Janness in the city’s Piedmont Park, investigators have released the frantic 911 call of her girlfriend who made the gruesome discovery of Janness’ body.

A possible witness to the stabbing death of an Atlanta woman and her dog in Piedmont Park has come forward, according to local reports.

The Atlanta Police Department earlier this week shared photos of potential witnesses who were walking in the park the night of July 28, when Katie Janness, 40, and her dog, Bowie, were stabbed to death in what authorities have described as a "gruesome" scene.

Police on Friday released additional photos of someone jogging through Piedmont Park the night of Janness' death — a witness who has since come forward and is cooperating with homicide detectives, Fox 5 Atlanta reported.

Authorities have made no arrests so far and have not publicly identified any suspects or persons of interest as of Saturday morning.

Detectives have gone door-to-door in neighborhoods near the park, asking neighbors and businesses for surveillance footage. Police have said that all nearby cameras under their control were operational at the time of the killing and investigators are reviewing all footage.

Janness, 40, and her dog Bowie were identified as the victims of a brutal stabbing Wednesday in midtown Atlanta's Piedmont Park on Wednesday night.

The homicide "was so unique that I felt that we needed to collaborate with as many resources as we possibly can," said Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant during a briefing on Tuesday.

Authorities are offering a $10,000 reward for information regarding Janness's murder. The animal rights group PETA is offering its own $10,000 reward. 

The FBI is assisting Atlanta police with the investigation.

Your Money