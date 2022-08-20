Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Atlanta
Published

Atlanta man arrested after allegedly spray-painting swastikas on rainbow crosswalk, SWAT standoff

The Atlanta Police LGBTQ Liaison Unit was first alerted about a 'symbol that appeared to be a swastika spray-painted' on the crosswalk on Wednesday

By Landon Mion | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 19 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 19

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A man accused of vandalizing the rainbow crosswalks in Atlanta with swastikas was arrested following a standoff with police this week.

The suspect is believed to have spray-painted a swastika onto the rainbow crosswalk at 10th Street and Piedmont Avenue on two separate occasions, according to Atlanta police.

Investigators went to the suspect's apartment at around noon on Friday. A SWAT Team was called in after the man would not respond to officers.

GEORGIA MURDER SUSPECT ON RUN FOR 28 YEARS NABBED DURING TRAFFIC STOP

A man suspected of spray-painting a swastika on a rainbow crosswalk in Atlanta has been arrested.

A man suspected of spray-painting a swastika on a rainbow crosswalk in Atlanta has been arrested.

Roads in the area were blocked off as officers attempted to get the man out.

At around 5 p.m., the suspect told law enforcement he was leaving the apartment and he was taken into custody without incident.

The identity of the suspect has not been released. It remains unclear what charges he faces.

WELL-KNOWN RAPPER ROBBED AT GUNPOINT, KIDNAPPED AND SHOT NEAR HIS ATLANTA BREWERY

The identity of the suspect has not been released. It remains unclear what charges he faces.

The identity of the suspect has not been released. It remains unclear what charges he faces. (Atlanta Police Department)

The Atlanta Police LGBTQ Liaison Unit was first alerted Wednesday about a "symbol that appeared to be a swastika spray-painted" at the intersection of 10th Street and Piedmont Avenue. Surveillance video showed a man enter the crosswalk and spray-paint a swastika before walking away.

The Atlanta Department of Transportation quickly arrived and cleaned it up. But by early Friday morning, the symbol was on the crosswalk again.

The Atlanta Police LGBTQ Liaison Unit was first alerted Wednesday about a "symbol that appeared to be a swastika spray-painted" at the intersection of 10th Street and Piedmont Avenue. 

The Atlanta Police LGBTQ Liaison Unit was first alerted Wednesday about a "symbol that appeared to be a swastika spray-painted" at the intersection of 10th Street and Piedmont Avenue.  (Atlanta Police Department)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Similar symbols were seen at the Federal Reserve building, Fox 5 Atlanta reported.

The rainbow crosswalks were painted following the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida, that targeted the LGBT community. 