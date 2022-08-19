Georgia murder suspect on run for 28 years nabbed during traffic stop

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A man on the run for nearly three decades in connection with a 1994 murder just outside Atlanta was arrested Tuesday during a traffic stop.

Muhammed Bilal El-Amin was taken into custody in Oconee County on driving a Mazda with a suspended license, having no insurance and having a suspended car registration, Fox Atlanta reported. Deputies were performing random registration checks when he was caught.

He was wanted for the Nov 27, 1994 shooting of 18-year-old Jafferd Tucker, who was shot in the face at a transit station. A federal warrant was issued charging him with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution in May 2001.

Before his arrest, El-Amin, who was wanted by the FBI, handed deputies a South Carolina driver's license with the name Rais Sekhem, which came back as having been suspended. He allegedly told the deputy he wasn't sure why his license was suspended.

That deputy called for backup and took him into custody.

Once at a local jail, he was fingerprinted and his true identity was revealed.

"His finger prints came back to a different name than was what stated on his driver's license," the sheriff's office said in a social media post.