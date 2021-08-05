Astros' Alex Bregman stops to help stranded driver

Astros player Alex Bregman shocked a Houston teenager when he stopped on a Texas road to help the young man and his father when their car broke down.

"When your car breaks down and @ABREG_1 stops to help you," Guillermo Flores of Houston wrote on Twitter, accompanied by a photo of him with his father and Bregman.

"Nice Jersey y’all get home safe," Bregman tweeted in response, pointing to the Astros jersey Flores was wearing in the photo .

HOUSTON ASTROS PLAYER ALEX BREGMAN LEAVES $500 TIP FOR WAITRESS WHOSE CAR HAD BEEN BROKEN INTO

The interaction happened on Wednesday when Flores and his father’s car broke down between Columbus and La Grange. Bregman was unable to help the two with their car troubles, but they were assisted soon after, KHOU reported.

The Astros’ third baseman is currently working on a rehab assignment with the Sugar Land Skeeters and was on his way to a game in Round Rock.

Bregman previously made headlines for an act of charity back in 2018, when he left a $500 tip to a Houston waitress.

EX-NFL STAR CHAD JOHNSON SPREADS GOOD TIDINGS WITH HUGE TIP FOR FLORIDA RESTAURANT WORKER

He had asked people at The Moonshiners restaurant if anyone there had been struggling financially, and learned that one waitress recently had her car broken into.

He said at the time that he "wanted to do some things that helps some people out, especially here in the Houston community, a community that’s done so much for myself."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We thought this would be a good idea to come help a waitress who’s struggling right now. I think it’s a good deed and I think when you’re an athlete or someone who has the platform that we have, it’s important to give back and really use that platform in the right way," he said in a video on the way to the restaurant to give the waitress the large tip.