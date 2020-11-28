Expand / Collapse search
Ex-NFL star Chad Johnson spreads good tidings with huge tip for Florida restaurant worker

Johnson is known for his generosity to restaurant workers

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Former NFL All-Pro wide receiver Chad Johnson is known for going the extra mile for restaurant workers, and he spread more good tidings at an eatery on Friday.

Johnson was in Jacksonville, Fla., apparently getting ready for the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns game on Sunday, according to News 4 Jax. He had racked up a $41 tab at a Miller’s Ale House in the area and was impressed with the service he was receiving.

“I found a Miller’s Ale House near the mall, my server is cool & has no idea the blessing in which will be bestowed upon him,” he tweeted.

Johnson later posted a picture of his tip -- $963, the number of yards Washington Football Team receiver Terry McLaurin has posted this season.

He wrote a message: “Always play Uno on dates to decide who pays the bill.”

Michael Formanek told Action Jax 30 he was surprised by the tip.

“I wanted to go hug him! You know? I didn’t. But I was on the patio, and I kind of yelled ‘thank you!’ And I did a little thumbs up. He’s like, ‘You’re welcome man! You were cool! I appreciate you!’ And it was very humbling,” he said.

Formanek added that he had been out of work for about six months due to the impacts of COVID-19 and had just re-joined the ale house about two days before his interaction with Johnson.

“The plans for this money -- it’s definitely going to help Christmas, it’s definitely going to help pay a couple of bills. Probably take Mom to a nice dinner,” he said.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on social media @Gaydos_