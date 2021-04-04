Asian woman stabbed to death in ‘random’ attack in California

An Asian woman was fatally stabbed while walking her dogs in California in what cops are calling a random attack.

Ke Chieh Meng, 64, was out with her two small pups in Riverside around 7:30 a.m. Saturday when she was stabbed and left on the ground bleeding, KTLA-TV reported.

Officers responding to the scene found her on the ground and transported Meng to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to the station.

Meng’s suspected attacker, Darlene Stephanie Montoya, 23, was identified by police as a transient. She was arrested near the scene and charged in what police described as a "completely random" attack.

"There was nothing to suggest that the victim was attacked due to her ethnicity," Riverside Police Department spokesman Ryan Railsback told The New York Post on Sunday.

"We’re going to try to research [the suspect’s] drug-abuse history and her mental-health history," Railsback said, adding that cops are nonetheless "not closing the door on anything."

Montoya was booked at the Robert Presley Detention Center on suspicion of murder and also charged with being under the influence of a controlled substance and ordered held without bail, CNN reported.

Montoya had last been arrested March 30 and charged with assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly attacking a woman with a skateboard near a local shopping center but was freed without bail due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Railsback said the victim in that case was a white woman.

