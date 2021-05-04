Asian woman attacked with hammer in NYC's Times Square

An Asian woman was ordered to take off her mask — and then hit in the head with a hammer — by a female stranger in Times Square on Sunday, one of two suspected hate crimes in Manhattan over the weekend.

The attack unfolded around 8:40 p.m. when the black suspect snapped at her 31-year-old victim, "Take off your mask!" in front of 411 W. 42nd St., cops said Monday.

The attacker swung a hammer at the victim, hitting her on the left side of the face, according to police.

FORMER OREGON HOUSE SPEAKER ARRESTED IN PROSTITUTION STING

Cops recovered the hammer, but the attacker is still in the wind. The incident is being investigated as a hate crime, authorities said.

The injured woman, who has an address listed in California, was treated at NYU Langone Hospital, cops said.

MAIN SUSPECT IN MADELINE MCCANN CASE INVESTIGATED FOR 2004 RAPE OF IRISH WOMAN

A little more than a day earlier, a 20-year-old man was busted for allegedly attacking an Asian couple just outside Grand Central Station.

The white attacker called the pair "dangerous" and said, "You don’t belong here" before hitting the 50-year-old woman in the head with a bag of chips, police said.

WOMAN GOES INTO RACIST RANT AFTER PULLED OVER BY LOS ANGELES COUNTY DEPUTY: VIDEO

Cops nabbed the suspect, Adam Taversiere, inside the station.

Taversiere, who was busted in July for allegedly knocking out windows on an MTA train, faces two counts of assault as a hate crime and aggravated harassment as a hate crime, police said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He has been arrested 22 prior times dating back to 2018 on charges that include robbery, petit larceny, burglary and assault, a police source said.