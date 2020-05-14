Tropical storm that may form would join storms that developed before hurricane season starts

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

An area of disturbed weather may develop into the first named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season weeks before it officially starts — continuing a trend of preseason activity for a sixth year.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) has issued tropical outlooks for the low pressure system, expected several hundred miles northeast of the Bahamas late this week. The NHC said that there's a 70 percent chance it develops over the next five days into a tropical or subtropical depression or storm, which could then be named Arthur.

"We are watching a storm that could become Arthur over the next couple of days," Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean said Thursday on "Fox & Friends."

According to Dean, if Arthur does end up forming it'll stay far away from the U.S. mainland.

"We're still going to have to watch," Dean said Thursday. "It is going to bring potentially some heavy rain for parts of Florida and the Bahamas."

While the system won’t impact the U.S., Bermuda and shipping interests will need to monitor it as the system moves northeastward. If it acquires enough tropical characteristics to become a tropical or subtropical storm, it would be named Arthur.

While the Atlantic Basin season officially runs from June 1 to Nov. 30, plenty of May storms have developed in recent years. In fact, the first named storm of the season has been in May every year since 2015.

Here are some of the recent storms that have formed before June 1:

Subtropical storm Andrea, May 2019: The 2019 Atlantic Hurricane season got off to an early start when the first named storm formed and quickly fizzled a day later over the Atlantic, southwest of Bermuda.

The NHC said Subtropical storm Andrea quickly weakened to a subtropical depression. A subtropical storm has a less defined and cooler center than a tropical storm and its strongest winds aren’t in its center.

Subtropical storm Alberto, May 2018: The Memorial Day weekend along the Gulf Coast became a washout after Subtropical Storm Alberto made landfall during the holiday weekend.

The storm came ashore near Laguna Beach in the Florida panhandle, bringing a storm surge, the threat of tornadoes to the Southeast and heavy rain, with up to a foot of rain across the Florida panhandle into Alabama.

Tropical Storm Arlene, April 2017: Tropical Storm Arlene was only the second tropical storm on record to form in the month of April, according to the NHC.

The storm reached tropical storm strength on April 20, 2017, about 700 miles west of the Azores before it weakened two days later.

"Arlene was short lived and meandered over the central Atlantic Ocean," the NHC said in a report on the storm.

Hurricane Alex, January 2016: Alex has the distinction of being dubbed by the NHC as a "very unusual hurricane" that formed in the northeastern Atlantic Ocean.

The storm became a hurricane on Jan 14, 2016, weakening and making landfall on the island of Terceira in the Azores as a tropical storm.

Tropical Storm Bonnie, May 2016: Tropical Storm Bonnie formed northeast of the Bahamas on May 28, 2016. The NHC said the storm made landfall near Charleston, S.C., as a tropical depression and brought heavy rainfall to coastal sections of the Carolinas.

Tropical Storm Ana, May 2015: Tropical Storm Ana reached tropical storm strength on May 9, 2015, according to an NHC report.

The storm later made landfall along the northeastern coast of South Carolina, causing minor wind damage, some beach erosion, and one direct death in North Carolina.

Tropical Storm Alberto, May 2012: The tropical storm formed on May 18, 2012, off the coast of Charleston, S.C, and weakened a few days after before dissipating a couple hundred miles north of Bermuda.

Tropical Storm Beryl, May 2012: Beryl was a pre-season tropical storm that made landfall on May 28, 2012, in northeastern Florida and also impacted portions of the southeastern United States.

An NHC report on the storm says Beryl was the strongest pre-season tropical cyclone of record to make landfall in the United States.

What does that pre-season activity mean for the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season?

According to Fox News meteorologist Adam Klotz, while it is early to see tropical activity, it’s not a "huge surprise" since May has been an active tropical month in recent years.

Since 2003, there actually have been pre-June 1 named storms six out of 17 seasons, with all signs pointing to more activity than average this season. That's due primarily to the absence of El Niño, with less hostile wind shear, along with warmer than average sea-surface temperatures.

"A strong El Niño limits tropical storms because strong winds in the upper atmosphere rip the tops of developing storms off," Klotz said Wednesday. "This year, we won’t have that."

On average, 12 tropical storms – six of which become hurricanes – form over the Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea or the Gulf of Mexico during hurricane season, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

On average, there is a tropical storm every two years in June, according to Dean.

While the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Climate Prediction Center will provide its seasonal outlook for the Atlantic basin on May 21, researchers at Colorado State University are predicting an above-average hurricane season this year, citing the likely absence of El Niño as a primary factor.

Researchers at Colorado State are predicting 16 named storms, of which eight are forecast to become hurricanes. Four are expected to reach major hurricane strength with winds greater than 111 mph.

Klotz said that the good news if Arthur does form is that it won't have any impacts on the U.S., it should be a wakeup for coastal residents that it only takes one big landfall to make it feel like a "really bad year."

"It does serve as a reminder that we are heading into what could be an active year," Klotz said. "It’s never too early to start preparing."

The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season will include the names: Arthur, Bertha, Cristobal, Dolly, Edouard, Fay, Gonzalo, Hanna, Isaias, Josephine, Kyle, Laura, Marco, Nana, Omar, Paulette, Rene, Sally, Teddy, Vicky and Wilfred.

