Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

New York City

Police swarm NYC street amid probe into IED thrown near Gracie Mansion

The warning comes hours after officials confirmed a device thrown near Gracie Mansion was an IED

Sophia Compton By Sophia Compton Fox News
close
Heavy police presence seen in NYC Sunday amid IED probe near Gracie Mansion Video

Heavy police presence seen in NYC Sunday amid IED probe near Gracie Mansion

NYPD is asking residents to avoid East End Avenue amid ongoing IED investigation near Gracie Mansion. (Credit: Peter Gerber)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The NYPD has cordoned off a tony Manhattan block near the mayor's residence amid a continuing probe into a potential terror plot involving improvised, ISIS-style bombs.

According to two NYPD sources, the activity is connected to the investigation into two devices that were recovered during dueling protests outside Gracie Mansion on Saturday.

"Due to ongoing police activity, please avoid the area of East End Avenue between 81st Street and 82nd Street in Manhattan," the NYPD wrote on X on Sunday.

The NYPD is asking residents to avoid the area of East End Avenue between 81st Street and 82nd Street in Manhattan due to ongoing police activity.

The NYPD is asking residents to avoid the area of East End Avenue between 81st Street and 82nd Street in Manhattan due to ongoing police activity. (Fox News)

Earlier Sunday, city officials confirmed that one of the devices was an improvised explosive device (IED) and was capable of causing "serious injury or death." Investigators are continuing to analyze a second device recovered at the scene.

Three federal law enforcement sources told Fox News that one suspect allegedly shouted "Allahu Akbar" before throwing the IED into the crowd.

Police arrested Emir Balat and Ibrahim Kayumi at the scene.

The devices thrown near Gracie Mansion were allegedly charged with TATP (triacetone triperoxide), retired NYPD inspector Fox News contributor Paul Mauro told Fox News Digital, citing multiple sources.

FEDS SAY MAN ACCUSED OF PLANTING DC PIPE BOMBS CONFESSED, ADMITTING HE TARGETED BOTH PARTIES

The NYPD is asking residents to avoid the area of East End Avenue between 81st Street and 82nd Street in Manhattan due to ongoing police activity.

According to two NYPD sources, the activity is connected to the investigation into two devices that were recovered during dueling protests outside Gracie Mansion on Saturday. (Peter Gerber)

EVIDENCE AGAINST J6 PIPE BOMB SUSPECT WAS JUST ‘SITTING THERE’ FOR YEARS, DOJ SAYS

"[TATP] is a favorite of real terrorists, and not something two street-level knuckleheads would likely produce," Mauro said. "This was no M-80 wrapped in nails and tape. It’s very hard to detect, very powerful, and extremely unstable."

The NYPD Bomb Squad X-rayed the devices and rendered them safe. They are now being transported to Quantico for further analysis, Mauro said. 

He also noted that a vehicle registered to a relative of one of the suspects was located in the Upper East Side area.

The incident unfolded Saturday morning near East End Avenue and East 87th Street, steps from Gracie Mansion, the official residence of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

A man appearing to throw a hand-made explosive device into a crowd

A man throws a handmade explosive at supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump during a rally to stop public Muslim prayer, in New York City, U.S., March 7, 2026.  (REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz)

Mamdani condemned both the protest and the violence in a statement posted Sunday.

"Such hate has no place in New York City. It is an affront to our city’s values and the unity that defines who we are," Mamdani wrote. "What followed was even more disturbing. Violence at a protest is never acceptable. The attempt to use an explosive device and hurt others is not only criminal, it is reprehensible and the antithesis of who we are."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' CB Cotton and Bill Melugin contributed to this report.

Related Article

NYPD confirms object thrown at protests near Gracie Mansion in Manhattan was an IED
NYPD confirms object thrown at protests near Gracie Mansion in Manhattan was an IED

Sophia Compton is a Writer at Fox News Digital. Sophia was previously a business reporter covering finance, energy and tourism and has experience as a TV news producer. She graduated with a journalism degree in 2021 from the University of Hawaii at Manoa. Story tips can be sent to sophia.compton@fox.com.
Close modal

Continue