Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Nevada
Published

Arrests made at illegal Nevada car rally

Thousands of people gathered in Reno, NV, for an unregistered car rally

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 3 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 3

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Thousands of people in hundreds of cars took over northern Nevada parking lots and intersections Friday night and into Saturday, performing stunts in souped-up vehicles and leading to crashes and arrests, police said.

Police beefed up nighttime staffing after social media posts urged people from San Francisco and Portland, Oregon, to come to the "sideshow" in Reno, Police Lt. Michael Browett said.

The disturbances started late Friday as several hundred cars and their occupants met in the parking lot of a still-open Walmart store. Police tried to break up the crowds and drivers sped off, meeting up again at several intersections and industrial parks into Saturday morning. A dozen people were arrested, 14 cars impounded and 33 people were issued citations.

UNSANCTIONED CAR RALLY IN WILDWOOD, NJ LEADS TO AT LEAST 2 DEATHS: REPORT

Browett said Reno is just the latest city to see late-night takeovers by auto enthusiasts who ignore law enforcement efforts to stop the illegal and dangerous activity.

A man is arrested following an illegal car rally in Reno, Nevada, early on Oct. 1, 2022, after reckless stunts in intersections and parking lots led to multiple accidents.

A man is arrested following an illegal car rally in Reno, Nevada, early on Oct. 1, 2022, after reckless stunts in intersections and parking lots led to multiple accidents. (Lt. Michael Browett/Reno Police Department via AP)

"I don't know what the underlying movement is with this group, but it goes a little beyond cars," Browett said. "They're very anti-authoritarian, and they basically just show up and do whatever they want."

Cities across the country have been dealing with similar issues in recent years, including Phoenix, San Francisco and Chicago. Last weekend, three people were killed and several others badly hurt in crashes related to a pop-up sideshow in Wildwood, New Jersey.

LAS VEGAS-AREA CRASH INVOLVING 6 VEHICLES LEAVES 9 DEAD, 1 CRITICALLY INJURED

In Reno, no one was seriously injured. But Browett said those arrested faces charges including reckless driving, hit and run causing injury and weapons possession.