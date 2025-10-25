Arrests made as anti-ICE agitators caught on camera clashing with federal officers outside Portland facility

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A female protester was arrested outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Portland, Oregon, Saturday afternoon after crossing a restricted line during a tense standoff with federal officers, according to new video shared with Fox News Digital by TPUSA Frontlines.

The clip, just over a minute-long, shows officers shouting commands as a woman in a keffiyeh steps past a blue line painted on the property.

Within seconds, several officers pull her toward the entrance of the facility as others move to hold back the crowd. Protesters can be heard yelling as the confrontation unfolds, and pepper spray is deployed.

TPUSA Frontlines told Fox News Digital that the woman "crossed the line ICE does not want them passing" and appeared to make contact with an officer before she was detained. Frontlines added that the crowd was expected to grow later in the evening once the rain cleared.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Portland Police Bureau confirmed two arrests connected to Saturday's protests.

"PPB has arrested two people for crimes committed today. I do not have names or charges yet. The officers haven’t even transported them back to the precinct yet, so it will be a while," the spokesperson said. "As we have every night for many weeks, PPB continues to monitor the area for criminal behavior."

ICE did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s inquiry seeking confirmation of whether the woman’s arrest was carried out by its personnel or whether pepper spray was used by agency officers.

Protests outside the ICE facility in Portland have become a near-nightly occurrence in recent weeks, with activists opposing detentions and deportations.

TPUSA Frontlines also claimed that demonstrators appeared to have a so-called "safe house" near downtown Portland where they stored materials and coordinated activities. That claim has not been independently verified by Fox News Digital.

Portland police have repeatedly said they will continue to monitor gatherings near the ICE building for unlawful behavior..

The Portland facility is one of several ICE locations nationwide that have been targeted by demonstrators in recent months, often resulting in property damage and arrests.

The two individuals arrested Saturday have not yet been publicly identified. Officials said additional information would be released once booking is completed.

