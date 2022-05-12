Arrests made in Dallas concert shooting that left 1 dead, 16 injured

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with a deadly shooting at a Dallas concert venue in April that also injured 16 others.

Astonial Calhoun, 25, and Devojiea Givens, 26, were taken into custody Wednesday with assistance from the North Texas Fugitive Task Force and ATF Violent Crimes Task Force and are charged with felony deadly conduct, the Dallas Police Department said.

The charges stem from an April 2 shooting on Cleveland Road during an outdoor party and festival attended by thousands of people. Kealon Gilmore, 26, was shot and killed.

He was found lying near the stage with a gunshot wound to the head and died at the scene, police said. In addition, 16 people ranging from 13 to 29 years of age were injured at the event.

"I had a sigh of relief [Thursday] morning, you know. I’m glad they got caught," Lorenzo Anderson, the father of Jazmin Anderson, one of the injured victims who was shot in the head but survived, told Fox Dallas. "I haven’t seen the pictures or know their faces or anything, and I was telling my wife a week ago if I could just put a face, you know, to whoever would do something like this," Anderson’s father, Lorenzo Anderson, said.

Investigators said a fight broke out during the festival and Calhoun and Givens both fired handguns into the crowd. Authorities are to identify other suspects who fired weapons and suspects involved in the fight just before the shooting.

No bond has been set for either suspect.