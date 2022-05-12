Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime
Published

Arrests made in Dallas concert shooting that left 1 dead, 16 injured

Astonial Calhoun and Devojiea Givens allegedly fired into a crowd after a fight broke out

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 12 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 12

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with a deadly shooting at a Dallas concert venue in April that also injured 16 others. 

Astonial Calhoun, 25, and Devojiea Givens, 26, were taken into custody Wednesday with assistance from the North Texas Fugitive Task Force and ATF Violent Crimes Task Force and are charged with felony deadly conduct, the Dallas Police Department said. 

The charges stem from an April 2 shooting on Cleveland Road during an outdoor party and festival attended by thousands of people. Kealon Gilmore, 26, was shot and killed. 

THREE INJURED IN DALLAS TRIPLE SHOOTING INSIDE HAIR SALON

Astonial Calhoun, 25, and Devojiea Givens, 26, were both arrested Wednesday and charged with a deadly concert shooting that killed one man and injured more than a dozen people, police said.

Astonial Calhoun, 25, and Devojiea Givens, 26, were both arrested Wednesday and charged with a deadly concert shooting that killed one man and injured more than a dozen people, police said. (KDFW)

He was found lying near the stage with a gunshot wound to the head and died at the scene, police said. In addition, 16 people ranging from 13 to 29 years of age were injured at the event. 

"I had a sigh of relief [Thursday] morning, you know. I’m glad they got caught," Lorenzo Anderson, the father of Jazmin Anderson, one of the injured victims who was shot in the head but survived, told Fox Dallas. "I haven’t seen the pictures or know their faces or anything, and I was telling my wife a week ago if I could just put a face, you know, to whoever would do something like this," Anderson’s father, Lorenzo Anderson, said. 

Investigators said a fight broke out during the festival and Calhoun and Givens both fired handguns into the crowd. Authorities are to identify other suspects who fired weapons and suspects involved in the fight just before the shooting.  

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No bond has been set for either suspect. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.