Indiana
Published

Arrest warrant issued for Indiana 19-year-old man in connection with shopping mall shooting that killed teen

IN suspect told police he thought he was about to be robbed, open fired to protect himself

Associated Press
An arrest warrant was issued Tuesday for a 19-year-old Indianapolis man charging him with voluntary manslaughter and battery in a shooting at an Indianapolis shopping mall that killed another teen and injured a man.

The warrant was issued by a Marion County court. The suspect was not in custody Tuesday evening.

The Jan. 3 shooting outside Castleton Square Mall on the city’s far northeast side killed 16-year-old Michael Mason Jr.

INDIANA BUS DRIVER FACES FELONY CHARGES FOR ALLEGEDLY STRANGLING MIDDLE SCHOOLER

Court documents say Mason and the man who was injured were at the mall and walked to a car that looked like theirs and was parked in the same area. The man told police the suspect opened fire from the car's back seat, killing Mason, then chased him as he ran from the car and shot him from about 10 feet away.

An arrest warrant has been issued for the Indiana teen who allegedly shot and killed a 16-year-old boy and injured another man.

The suspect told police he thought he was about to robbed and opened fire to protect himself.

The shooting was the first of two this year at the mall. An 18-year-old man accidentally shot himself there on Feb. 17.