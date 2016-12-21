Expand / Collapse search
RELIGION
Published
December 22, 2016

Arrest in 'Vote Trump' burning of Mississippi black church

By | Associated Press
    FILE-In this Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016 file photo, "Vote Trump" is spray painted on the side of the fire damaged Hopewell M.B. Baptist Church in Greenville, Miss. Mississippi authorities arrested a McClinton Wednesday in the burning of an African-American church that was also spray-painted with the words, "Vote Trump." (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File) (The Associated Press)

JACKSON, Miss. – Mississippi authorities have arrested a man in the burning of an African-American church that was also spray-painted with the words, "Vote Trump."

Mississippi Department of Public Safety spokesman Warren Strain says Andrew McClinton of Leland, Mississippi, who is African-American, is charged with first degree arson of a place of worship.

McClinton was arrested Wednesday. Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church in Greenville, Mississippi, was burned and vandalized Nov. 1, a week before the presidential election.

It was not immediately clear whether McClinton is represented by an attorney.

Greenville is a Mississippi River port city of about 32,100 people, and about 78 percent of its residents are African-American.

After the fire, Hopewell congregants began worshipping in a chapel at predominantly white First Baptist Church of Greenville.