Woman awarded $3.2 million in revenge-porn lawsuit against Army officer ex-husband and his girlfriend

A North Carolina woman won a $3.2 million judgment Monday against her Army officer ex-husband and his girlfriend in a revenge-porn lawsuit.

A jury sided with Elizabeth Ann Clark in her libel case against Maj. Adam Clark and his partner, Lt. Col. Kimberly Rae Barrett.

“I did believe I was going to win because I knew what I was telling was the truth,” Clark said. “And I know my story, and I knew what I lived through every single day and still to this day, and what I’m going to continue to live through.”

Clark and Barrett were stationed at Fort Bragg, the Fayetteville Observer reported. Barrett, a physician, worked at the Womack Army Medical Center.

Clark claimed her ex-husband posted revealing photos of her on sexual hookup websites, stalked her and spread lies about her, including that she had herpes and suffered from an eating disorder.

The couple had been married since April 2010 and had two children. She later alleged that her husband began an affair with Barrett in 2016 while he was working temporarily at Fort Belvoir, Virginia.

Attorneys for Barrett and Adam Clark said there was little to prove the pictures and claims had hurt Elizabeth.

Clark's lawyer said Barrett testified she was under investigation for adultery and other allegations, including accessing the medical records of Elizabeth Clark and her children.

The paper said the case was the first revenge-porn lawsuit to reach a jury verdict in the state.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.