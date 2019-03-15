Facebook battles revenge porn with artificial intelligence

Facebook is harnessing new detection technology to battle revenge porn on both its main social network, as well as Instagram.

“By using machine learning and artificial intelligence, we can now proactively detect near nude images or videos that are shared without permission on Facebook and Instagram,” explained Antigone Davis, Facebook’s global head of safety, in a statement.

According to Davis, the technologies enable Facebook to find the images even before anyone reports them. “Often victims are afraid of retribution so they are reluctant to report the content themselves or are unaware the content has been shared,” she explained.

AI WILL DISPLACE 40 PERCENT OF WORLD'S WORKERS AS SOON AS 2035, LEADING EXPERT WARNS

The Facebook exec explained that a specially-trained member of the company’s Community Operations will review the content found by our technology. “If the image or video violates our Community Standards, we will remove it, and in most cases we will also disable an account for sharing intimate content without permission,” she said. “We offer an appeals process if someone believes we’ve made a mistake.”

The social network already works with a number of victim advocate organizations in a program that gives people the option to securely submit images to Facebook, which are turned into “digital footprints.” This information is then used to prevent the images from being shared on Facebook.

“After receiving positive feedback from victims and support organizations, we will expand this pilot over the coming months so more people can benefit from this option in an emergency,” said Davis.

PETE BUTTIGIEG CALLS OUT BIG TECH'S 'MONOPOLY POWER,' SAYS US IS BEING LEFT BEHIND BY CHINA IN AI RACE

The company is also launching the “Not Without My Consent” victim support hub in Facebook’s Safety Center.

“We’re also going to make it easier and more intuitive for victims to report when their intimate images were shared on Facebook,” the Facebook exec added. “And over the coming months, we’ll build a victim support toolkit to give people around the world more information with locally and culturally relevant support.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Organizations involved in this effort include the Cyber Civil Rights Initiative, the Revenge Porn Helpline in the U.K., the Digital Rights Foundation in Pakistan and SaferNet in Brazil.

Follow James Rogers on Twitter @jamesjrogers