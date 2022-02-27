Expand / Collapse search
Arizona
Published

Armed robbery suspects caught on camera entering Arizona home

'It was just really, really scary,' person inside home says

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias | Fox News
Video shows armed burglars enter Phoenix home

Phoenix police released video showing the terrifying moments several people armed with guns burglarized a home.

The crime happened Thursday night at a residence on Phoenix's west side. 

Terrifying moments were caught on security camera after several people armed with guns reportedly burglarized a Phoenix, Ariz. home. (KSAZ)

Two camera angles show several people holding guns, entering a fenced backyard and using the cameras to reportedly urge the homeowners to come outside. 

A person inside the home, who did not want to be identified, then told her family to hide upstairs. 

"They came in through the yard, and through the camera they are telling us to come out," she told FOX 10 Phoenix. "I couldn't really hear what they were saying because we were in the upstairs bathroom."

Phoenix, Arizona (iStock)

The accused burglars allegedly shut off the power of the home during the incident, as well.

"We did not have power at all," she said. "It was just really, really scary."

Several items were reported stolen, including items from a memorial shrine. No injuries were reported, and police told the TV station no arrests have been made in the case.

Pilar Arias is a multimedia journalist with more than 10 years of experience in broadcast, digital and print production. She covers a wide variety of topics. @PilarFOXNews.

