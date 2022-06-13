Expand / Collapse search
Pennsylvania
Armed Pennsylvania citizen returned fire at Walmart parking lot shooter: report

Christopher Carmona facing multiple charges following Pittston Township incident

By Greg Norman | Fox News
A New York City man accused of shooting a woman in a Walmart parking lot in Pennsylvania encountered return fire by another person who was legally carrying a gun, a district attorney has revealed. 

Christopher Carmona is facing charges including attempted homicide, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a prohibited firearm following the June 1 incident in Pittston Township, outside of Scranton, according to WNEP. 

But Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce told the station that a person who was legally carrying a gun at a nearby nail salon returned fire at Carmona after hearing gunshots and racing outside. 

The shooting remains under investigation. 

The Walmart in Pittston Township, Pennsylvania, where the shooting unfolded.

The Walmart in Pittston Township, Pennsylvania, where the shooting unfolded. (Google Maps)

The identity of the citizen shooter also remains unclear. 

Police told Fox56 that Carmona was going through the victim’s car in the parking lot when he allegedly was confronted by the woman. 

The woman was reported to be in stable condition following the shooting