Philadelphia man shot and killed after caring for his sick mother

A Philadelphia man has died after being shot in the head following a visit to take care of his sick mother, police say.

The shooting that resulted in the death of Jessie Bridges, 40, happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night in North Philadelphia, according to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

"This is a tragic story because this 40-year-old does not live here," Small told Fox29 Philadelphia.

"He comes here and takes care of his mother who is sick, and he comes here on a regular basis [to] take care of his mother," Small added. "And he was just taking care of his mother this evening, when he left the house, was getting into his vehicle and that was when he was shot and killed."

Small said Bridges – who was shot at least one time in the head – was "bleeding heavily" and laying on the street when police arrived, next to the open driver side door of his vehicle.

First responders rushed the man to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Small said a "large-caliber" semiautomatic weapon was used in the killing and that two spent shell casings "were just a few feet away from where the victim was laying.

"That’s an indication that the shooter – or shooters – were standing very close to this victim when the shots were fired," he added.

As of Monday, no suspects have been identified.