Arkansas K-9 officer included in high school yearbook

An Arkansas K-9 school resource officer was honored with a spot in the high school’s yearbook.

Bryant Police K-9 Mya, a nearly 3-year-old Belgian Malinois, was featured in the staff section of the Bryant High School yearbook — right between two educators.

"So it looks like one of Bryant PD's finest School Resource Officer's made the Hornet Yearbook this year. Good job Mya, you are representing the PD with pride.....Hornet Pride!!!” the department wrote on Facebook.

MASSACHUSETTS TROOPER RESPONDS TO CALL OF INJURED DOG, FINDS WOUNDED COYOTE PUP

Police previously posted that Mya began serving with the department in August 2018. She serves as “primarily a narcotics K9 but is also trained for tracking and article recovery,” and works mainly in Bryant High School and at school functions.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The community was quick to offer their support of Mya online.

“That is a very adorable picture!! She looks so happy!!” one user wrote. “She’s my favorite officer,” wrote another.