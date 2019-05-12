Expand / Collapse search
Arkansas K-9 officer included in high school yearbook

By Nicole Darrah
An Arkansas K-9 school resource officer was honored with a spot in the high school’s yearbook.

Bryant Police K-9 Mya, a nearly 3-year-old Belgian Malinois, was featured in the staff section of the Bryant High School yearbook — right between two educators.

K-9 Mya, a school resource officer at Bryant High School in Arkansas, was featured in the school's yearbook.

K-9 Mya, a school resource officer at Bryant High School in Arkansas, was featured in the school's yearbook. (Bryant Police Department)

"So it looks like one of Bryant PD's finest School Resource Officer's made the Hornet Yearbook this year. Good job Mya, you are representing the PD with pride.....Hornet Pride!!!” the department wrote on Facebook.

Police previously posted that Mya began serving with the department in August 2018. She serves as “primarily a narcotics K9 but is also trained for tracking and article recovery,” and works mainly in Bryant High School and at school functions.

Mya has been serving with the Bryant Police Department since August 2018, police said.

Mya has been serving with the Bryant Police Department since August 2018, police said. (Bryant Police Department)

The community was quick to offer their support of Mya online.

“That is a very adorable picture!! She looks so happy!!” one user wrote. “She’s my favorite officer,” wrote another.

