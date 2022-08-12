Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Arkansas
Published

Arkansas convicted rapist escapes from prison near Little Rock

38-year-old Arkansas convict was serving a life sentence

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 12 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 12

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Authorities were searching Friday for a convicted rapist who escaped from an east Arkansas prison.

Samuel Hartman, 38, escaped Friday morning from the East Arkansas Regional Unit in Brickeys, located 96 miles east of Little Rock, the state Department of Corrections said.

The DOC said Hartman escaped from his field maintenance crew assignment at the prison.

ARKANSAS FARMER ACCUSED OF MURDERING, RAPING LOCAL JOGGER IS DEEMED FIT FOR TRIAL, REPORT SAYS

Authorities are searching for the convicted rapist who escaped from an east Arkansas prison. The state Department of Corrections on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, said that the 38-year-old Sam Hartman, seen here, escaped that morning from the East Arkansas Regional Unit in Brickeys, Arkansas. 

Authorities are searching for the convicted rapist who escaped from an east Arkansas prison. The state Department of Corrections on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, said that the 38-year-old Sam Hartman, seen here, escaped that morning from the East Arkansas Regional Unit in Brickeys, Arkansas.  (Arkansas Department of Correction via AP)

SEX OFFENDER ARRESTED AFTER ALLEGEDLY SAYING HE WOULD 'RAPE THE FIRST WOMAN HE SEES,' ARKANSAS SHERIFF SAYS

Hartman had been in state custody since 2013 and is serving a life sentence for a rape conviction out of Franklin County. The prison has a capacity of 1,624 inmates, according to the DOC website.