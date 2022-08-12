Arkansas convicted rapist escapes from prison near Little Rock

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Authorities were searching Friday for a convicted rapist who escaped from an east Arkansas prison.

Samuel Hartman, 38, escaped Friday morning from the East Arkansas Regional Unit in Brickeys, located 96 miles east of Little Rock, the state Department of Corrections said.

The DOC said Hartman escaped from his field maintenance crew assignment at the prison.

Hartman had been in state custody since 2013 and is serving a life sentence for a rape conviction out of Franklin County. The prison has a capacity of 1,624 inmates, according to the DOC website.