Arizona
Published

Arizona woman found dead on Grand Canyon National Park trail

Triple-digit heat impacted the inner Grand Canyon

By Julia Musto | Fox News
An Arizona woman died last weekend while on a multi-day backpacking trip at Grand Canyon National Park.

The Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center received a report of a deceased backpacker along the Thunder River Trail – approximately 1 mile from the confluence of Tapeats Creek and the Colorado River – on Sunday at approximately 7:30 p.m. local time. 

The hiker, 59-year-old Delphine Martinez from Window Rock, Arizona, had become disoriented and later unconscious while hiking down the trail. 

Fellow trip members attempted resuscitation efforts without success.

High temperatures in the inner canyon on Sunday were well over 100 degrees. 

Tapeats Creek as seen from the Thunder River Trail in Arizona's Grand Canyon National Park

The high temperature at Phantom Ranch was approximately 115 degrees.

Grand Canyon National Park rangers urge visitors to the Grand Canyon – specifically inner canyon hikers and backpackers – to be prepared for excessively hot days in the coming weeks. 

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, ARIZONA - MAY 25: Visitors gather for sunrise on Memorial Day along the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park, on May 25, 2020, in Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona. 

Temperatures on exposed parts of the trail can reach over 120 degrees in the shade.

The Park Service rangers urge people not to hike in the inner canyon during the heat of the day between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. 

Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona

"Hiking in extreme heat can lead to serious health risks including heat exhaustion, heat stroke, hyponatremia and death," the park said in a statement.

An investigation into the death is being conducted by the National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner. 

