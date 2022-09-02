Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

Canadian man dies in Olympic National Park

A tree fell on 34-year-old Thomas Bernier-Villeneuve's tent at Elk Lake

By Julia Musto | Fox News
A Canadian man was found dead earlier this week in Washington's Olympic National Park.

Thomas Bernier-Villeneuve, 34, died after a tree fell on his tent in Elk Lake, a remote wilderness campsite, the National Park Service said.

On Aug. 30, the Park Service said it received a notice through an inReach device of a visitor fatality at Elk Lake. 

Garmin devices use inReach satellite technology for communication, with the ability to send and receive messages, navigate routes, track and share a trip and trigger an SOS to a 24/7 staffed global emergency response coordination center via the 100% global Iridium satellite network.

National Park Service reached the scene by helicopter the next morning. 

    View of the Olympic Mountains from Hurricane Ridge near Port Angeles in Washington State on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.  ((Photo by Thomas O'Neill/NurPhoto via Getty Images))

    Olympic National Park visitors center, at an elevation of 5,242 feet is a year-round destination. ((Photo by Thomas O'Neill/NurPhoto via Getty Images))

    View of the Olympic Mountains from Hurricane Ridge near Port Angeles in Washington State on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.  ((Photo by Thomas O'Neill/NurPhoto via Getty Images))

The deceased was transferred from Olympic National Park to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.

