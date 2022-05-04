Expand / Collapse search
Arizona
Published

Arizona troopers find over 37 pounds of suspected fentanyl in unicorn backpack

Arizona officers said they saw 'multiple indicators of criminal activity'

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
Arizona state troopers found over 37 pounds of suspected fentanyl pills in a unicorn backpack during a traffic stop on Wednesday.

Troopers with the Arizona Department of Public Safety made the discovery when pulling over a Dodge Challenger headed northbound on Interstate 17, north of Cordes Junction, Arizona. The city is located over an hour north of Phoenix.

ARIZONA TO CARRY OUT FIRST EXECUTION IN 8 YEARS AFTER DEATH ROW INMATE LOSES MENTAL FITNESS CASE

Arizona troopers found over 37 pounds of suspected fentanyl pills in a unicorn backpack during a traffic stop on Wednesday.

Arizona troopers found over 37 pounds of suspected fentanyl pills in a unicorn backpack during a traffic stop on Wednesday. (Arizona Department of Public Safety)

Officials said "multiple indicators of criminal activity were observed," and found 37.5 points of suspected fentanyl pills, a loaded AK-47 style pistol, and one gram of cocaine inside the car.

Arizona troopers found over 37 pounds of suspected fentanyl pills in a unicorn backpack during a traffic stop on Wednesday.

Arizona troopers found over 37 pounds of suspected fentanyl pills in a unicorn backpack during a traffic stop on Wednesday. (Arizona Department of Public Safety)

Ray Rodriguez, 22, the driver of the car, was arrested, as well as the passenger, 22-year-old Nathan Perez, according to officials.

Arizona troopers found over 37 pounds of suspected fentanyl pills in a unicorn backpack during a traffic stop on Wednesday.

Arizona troopers found over 37 pounds of suspected fentanyl pills in a unicorn backpack during a traffic stop on Wednesday. (Arizona Department of Public Safety)

They were both arrested and taken to the Yavapai County Jail, where they were charged with "possession, transportation, and sale of a narcotic drug," according to officials. 

Rodriguez and Perez are also considered "prohibited possessors" and charged with misconduct involving weapons.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.