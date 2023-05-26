Expand / Collapse search
Arizona
Published

Arizona trooper shot, hospitalized in north Phoenix; investigation underway

AZ officials didn’t say what led to the shooting

Associated Press
An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper was shot Thursday in north Phoenix and has been hospitalized, authorities said.

The trooper was struck by gunfire north of the Loop 101 freeway around 12:45 p.m. Thursday, according to the Department of Public Safety. He was rushed to a hospital for treatment. His condition was not immediately clear.

Arizona Fox News graphic

An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper has been shot and wounded on Thursday. 

The Department of Public Safety officials didn’t say what led to the shooting or whether they had identified a suspect.