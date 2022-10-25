Arizona tourists rescued after getting stuck 200 feet underground in Grand Canyon Caverns

Five tourists in Arizona have been rescued from Grand Canyon Caverns after getting stuck 200 feet underground when an elevator broke Monday evening, authorities said.

The stranded individuals were hoisted up 20 floors from the caverns using a lift system around 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jon Paxton, a spokesman for the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, told Fox News Digital. All the tourists were in good condition.

While struck beneath the surface, the tourists were able to stay at a small hotel and restaurant located underground near the caverns as workers tried to fix the elevator.

There are 20 flights of stairs that people can take to get out of the caverns, but the tourists who are stuck have medical conditions preventing them from climbing out, Paxton said.

Grand Canyon Caverns is located about 100 miles west of Flagstaff, Arizona.

The sheriff’s office said more details about the rescue would be released later Tuesday.

Fox News’ Paul Best contributed to this report.