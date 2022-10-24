Expand / Collapse search
Arizona
Published

Arizona tourists stuck 200 feet underground in Grand Canyon Caverns after elevator breaks

The stranded tourists are staying in a below-ground hotel at the caverns in Arizona while workers try to fix the elevator

Paul Best
By Paul Best | Fox News
A group of five tourists were stuck 200 feet underground in Grand Canyon Caverns on Monday evening, about 24 hours after the elevator they took into the cave on Sunday broke down. 

Grand Canyon Caverns, located about 100 miles west of Flagstaff, Arizona, features a small hotel and restaurant 20 floors down where the stranded tourists have been staying while workers try to fix the elevator. 

The group is stuck 200 feet below ground in Grand Canyon Caverns. 

The group is stuck 200 feet below ground in Grand Canyon Caverns.  (Fox 10 Phoenix)

The Cococino County Sheriff's Office was determining whether they would need to hoist the tourists out through the elevator shaft on Monday. 

"We have this thing – it's like a lift, and we would basically lift them up the elevator shaft in a harness, something like you see come out of a helicopter in the ocean, something to that effect," Jon Paxton, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office, told Fox News Digital on Monday. 

The tourists have been staying in a hotel below ground while workers try to fix the elevator. 

The tourists have been staying in a hotel below ground while workers try to fix the elevator.  (Fox 10 Phoenix)

(Fox 10 Phoenix)

There are 20 flights of stairs that people can take to get out of the caverns, but the tourists who are stuck have medical conditions preventing them from climbing out, Paxton said. 

Paul Best is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Story tips and ideas can be sent to Paul.Best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest