Hiker disappears from ‘Edge of the World’ campground on trip with father

Arizona authorities made a dramatic rescue after a woman who went on a hike with her father went missing for three days.

Coconino County officials responded to reports of a woman who had gone missing from a campsite in an area known as the "Edge of the World" around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, June 13. Janelle Banda, 32, had left her campsite and was believed to have descended a nearby canyon, the Coconino County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's search and rescue teams immediately began searching for Banda, "including a nighttime descent into the canyon," but despite their efforts on June 13, they did not find the missing woman that evening and continued their search over the weekend with support from other agencies.

On Monday, the sheriff's search and rescue teams again descended into the canyon and successfully located Banda around noon.

"She was found dehydrated and suffering from minor injuries," the sheriff's office said.

Banda had been hiking with her father when she vanished from their campsite for unknown reasons, her sister, Sarah Banda, told FOX 10 Phoenix.

"Even when we felt at our lowest, right, usually by the end of the day you feel it, right? It's dark, and we know she's alone, but we were like, wherever she is, we will find her," Sarah told the outlet.

Now, Banda's family is focused on her recovery, and they are grateful for those who helped find her, her sister told FOX 10.