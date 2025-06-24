Expand / Collapse search
Arizona

Hiker disappears from ‘Edge of the World’ campground on trip with father

32-year-old Janelle Banda was found dehydrated with minor injuries after descending into remote canyon

Audrey Conklin By Audrey Conklin Fox News
Published
Arizona sheriff's office rescues hiker who went missing from 'Edge of the World' campsite area for 3 days Video

Arizona sheriff's office rescues hiker who went missing from 'Edge of the World' campsite area for 3 days

Coconino County Sheriff's Office rescue teams made a dramatic rescue after a woman who went on a hike with her father went missing for three days.

Arizona authorities made a dramatic rescue after a woman who went on a hike with her father went missing for three days.

Coconino County officials responded to reports of a woman who had gone missing from a campsite in an area known as the "Edge of the World" around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, June 13. Janelle Banda, 32, had left her campsite and was believed to have descended a nearby canyon, the Coconino County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's search and rescue teams immediately began searching for Banda, "including a nighttime descent into the canyon," but despite their efforts on June 13, they did not find the missing woman that evening and continued their search over the weekend with support from other agencies.

A helicopter flies over the canyon area where Janelle Banda was located

Coconino County officials responded to reports of a woman who had gone missing from a campsite in an area known as the "Edge of the World" around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, June 13, 2025. (Coconino Co. Sheriff's Office)

On Monday, the sheriff's search and rescue teams again descended into the canyon and successfully located Banda around noon.

"She was found dehydrated and suffering from minor injuries," the sheriff's office said.

Rescue officials carry Janelle Banda into a helicopter using a harness

Janelle Banda, 32, had left her campsite and was believed to have descended a nearby canyon, the Cocino County Sheriff's Office said. (Pinal County Sheriff's Office)

Banda had been hiking with her father when she vanished from their campsite for unknown reasons, her sister, Sarah Banda, told FOX 10 Phoenix.

Janelle Banda was missing for three days before rescue teams found her severely dehydrated with minor injuries. (Coconino County Sheriff's Office)

"Even when we felt at our lowest, right, usually by the end of the day you feel it, right? It's dark, and we know she's alone, but we were like, wherever she is, we will find her," Sarah told the outlet.

Now, Banda's family is focused on her recovery, and they are grateful for those who helped find her, her sister told FOX 10.

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for Fox News Digital and FOX Business. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.