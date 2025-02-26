Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Missing Persons

Search underway for Colorado man in Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park

Jordan Marsters, 31, has been missing since Feb 13

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 26 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 26

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A search is underway in Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park in Colorado for a Denver man who vanished nearly two weeks ago, officials said Monday.

Jordan Marsters, 31, was traveling through Grand Junction on Feb. 11 and was in Montrose, a city near the park, on Feb. 12 and Feb. 13, the National Park Service (NPS) said in a news release. 

One of Marsters’ last known locations was at the park around 7:20 a.m. on Feb. 13, NPS said.

Park officials did not specify where Marsters was last seen in the park.

COLORADO COLLEGE STUDENT'S BODY FOUND IN RUGGED TERRAIN, POLICE BELIEVE

Jordan Marsters

Jordan Marsters has been missing for nearly two weeks. It was unclear when he was reported missing. (National Park Service)

It was unclear when exactly Marsters was reported missing. NPS said Monday that park staff and the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office were now searching for the missing man.

Jordan Marsters

Jordan Marsters was traveling through Grand Junction on Feb. 11 and was in Montrose, a city near the park, on Feb. 12 and 13. (Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park )

Marsters was described as a White man with blonde hair and blue eyes, weighing about 140 pounds and standing 5-feet-7-inches tall. He was last seen wearing a tan jacket and black hoodie and was driving a white Kia Fuente rental car with Texas license plates.

MISSING NORTH CAROLINA HIKER, 73, FOUND DEAD IN GREAT SMOKY MOUNTAINS NATIONAL PARK

The park in western Colorado is known for its rugged landscape that surrounds part of a deep canyon carved by the Gunnison River. Trails and roads run along parts of the rim.

Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park

Colorado, Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Monument on the Gunnison River from near Pulpit Rock. (Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

The park’s website shows that three major roads have remained closed for winter, while conditions at the park were described as icy and slippery, with "packed snow and ice" reported on multiple trails.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities asked anyone with information or who was in contact with Marsters in the days leading to his disappearance to contact Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park at 970-249-1914 ext. 436.