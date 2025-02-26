Search underway for Colorado man in Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park

A search is underway in Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park in Colorado for a Denver man who vanished nearly two weeks ago, officials said Monday.

Jordan Marsters, 31, was traveling through Grand Junction on Feb. 11 and was in Montrose, a city near the park, on Feb. 12 and Feb. 13, the National Park Service (NPS) said in a news release.

One of Marsters’ last known locations was at the park around 7:20 a.m. on Feb. 13, NPS said.

Park officials did not specify where Marsters was last seen in the park.

It was unclear when exactly Marsters was reported missing. NPS said Monday that park staff and the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office were now searching for the missing man.

Marsters was described as a White man with blonde hair and blue eyes, weighing about 140 pounds and standing 5-feet-7-inches tall. He was last seen wearing a tan jacket and black hoodie and was driving a white Kia Fuente rental car with Texas license plates.

The park in western Colorado is known for its rugged landscape that surrounds part of a deep canyon carved by the Gunnison River. Trails and roads run along parts of the rim.

The park’s website shows that three major roads have remained closed for winter, while conditions at the park were described as icy and slippery, with "packed snow and ice" reported on multiple trails.

Authorities asked anyone with information or who was in contact with Marsters in the days leading to his disappearance to contact Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park at 970-249-1914 ext. 436.