Tourist vanishes after leaving Utah airport to backpack in mountains

Authorities in Utah are searching for a missing tourist visiting from Finland whose family said they haven't heard from him in two weeks.

The Duchesne County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating 29-year-old Onni Llmari Raassina, who was reported missing on March 17.

Officials said Raassina was picked up from the Salt Lake City International Airport on March 5, according to his family.

His family believes he was then dropped off in Duchesne County, near the Moon Lake area, which is about 150 miles east of Salt Lake City.

It is not known who picked him up and dropped him off, officials said.

Officials added that those were his last known whereabouts.

"We just know his cellphone pinged up here, and we have no sign of him," DCSO Capt. John Crowley told FOX 13. "From what we've seen on the airport video, of the backpack he carried, he did not have the right equipment to be up in the Uintas."

The sheriff's office released an image of Raassina, along with an image of him at the airport.

He is described as being a 5-foot-8, White male, with blue eyes and short strawberry blonde hair.

Crowley said Raassina's family came to Utah and tried to find him for two weeks.

"I need the public's help immensely. We have a gentleman who's not from our country, the family doesn't even know why he left or anything else," the captain said. "In 30 years of law enforcement, I've never had to deal with a gentleman who flew in from Finland to go hiking up there."

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the sheriff's office at 435-738-1126 or via email: jcrowley@duchesne.utah.gov.

