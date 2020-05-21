Arizona shopping center shooting suspect wanted to 'harm 10 victims,' police say

After police arrested a male suspect in Glendale, Ariz. on Wednesday for allegedly opening fire on unarmed bystanders at a shopping center, law enforcement officials confirmed that he admitted to carrying out the crime so he could "harm 10 victims."

Mike Pelton of ABC 15 shared a quote from one of the police sergeants involved with the case on Twitter Thursday about the suspect's supposed state of mind.

"Glendale PD Sgt. Randy Stewart: Suspect admitted he went to Westgate to 'harm 10 victims,'" Pelton wrote.

The suspect, identified as Armando Hernandez Jr., 20, injured three people when he opened fire at the Westgate Entertainment District with an assault rifle. He also told police he committed the crime, "because he was bullied and wanted respect," ABC 15 reported.

There were no fatalities, but Glendale police requested that the public stay out of the area while they continue to investigate.

Police said one of the victims was a 19-year-old male who was taken to the hospital after suffering life-threatening injuries. He remains in critical condition.

Another victim, a 16-year-old female, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, while the third victim, a 30-year-old woman, was injured but did not have to be taken to the hospital, according to ABC 15.

Hernandez reportedly faces 16 felony counts, including aggravated assault, weapons misconduct, and criminal damage.

