Shooting reported in Arizona’s Westgate Entertainment District, suspect in custody

A shooting Wednesday night at the Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale, Ariz., prompted a massive police response and a complete lockdown of the area.

Authorities said that one suspect is in custody and at least two people were struck by gunfire. Glendale police told the public to stay out of the area while they investigate.

Details of the shooting were not immediately clear. State Sen. Martin Quezada took to Twitter to write, “I just witnessed an armed terrorist with an AR-15 shoot up Westgate. There are multiple victims.”

“I saw two victims with my own eyes,” he wrote. “Not sure how many others. I saw the shooter. Being told not to say anything else about details ‘til I speak to police. I’m ok. Lots of shaken up people.”

The Glendale Police Department did not immediately respond to a call from Fox News. Police said on Twitter that there are no more reports of any active shooting.

