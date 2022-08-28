Expand / Collapse search
Arizona
Published

Arizona school bus rear-ended by semi-truck, leaving one student dead and several injured

Students and staff from Holbrook Indian School in Arizona were on a field trip when the crash happened

By Paul Best | Fox News
A semi-truck rear-ended a school bus that was carrying students and staff on a field trip in Arizona on Sunday morning, leaving one student dead and six others injured, according to the Holbrook Indian School and Arizona Department of Public Safety.

The crash happened shortly before 9:30 a.m. on I-40 near Sanders, Arizona, which is about 60 miles east of Holbrook, where the field trip started.

The school bus was slowing down due to traffic related to a nearby crash when the semi-truck hit it from behind and pushed it into a van, DPS said.

One child died in the crash. At least six other people were hurt, including four with serious injuries.

Students and staff from Holbrook Indian School were on the way to Window Rock for a field trip when their bus was rear-ended by a semi-truck on Sunday morning.

Students and staff from Holbrook Indian School were on the way to Window Rock for a field trip when their bus was rear-ended by a semi-truck on Sunday morning.

The students and staff, who were from Holbrook Indian School, were on the way to Window Rock, which is the capital of the Navajo Nation.

"This is a very sad day for the Holbrook Indian School community," the school said in a statement.

"Our concerns now are for our parents and families as we uphold and grieve with them. We ask that you would be patient and respectful as we work through this as a school community, and we solicit your prayers on behalf of everyone impacted by this tragedy."

