Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Arizona
Published

Arizona rescuers used rope system to pull up Grand Canyon Caverns tourists trapped 200 feet below ground

The tourists were stranded for nearly 24 hours, more than 200 feet underground at the the Grand Canyon Caverns in Arizona

Paul Best
By Paul Best | Fox News
close
Video shows first responders using makeshift pulley system to hoist stranded tourists 200 feet out of elevator shaft Video

Video shows first responders using makeshift pulley system to hoist stranded tourists 200 feet out of elevator shaft

A group of tourists got stuck more than 200 feet underground on Sunday evening at Grand Canyon Caverns in Arizona, prompting the Coconino County Sheriff's Office to construct a makeshift pulley system to hoist them out.

A group of first responders used a rope pulley system to hoist five stranded tourists more than 200 feet out of the Grand Canyon Caverns in Arizona after the elevator broke down on Sunday, according to the Coconino County Sheriff's Office. 

The tourists had taken the elevator down to the caverns on Sunday evening but got trapped and stayed the night in an underground hotel suite, which has two queen beds, a bathroom, a kitchenette and a library. 

The tourists had to be hoisted out of the 200-foot shaft after the elevator broke down. 

The tourists had to be hoisted out of the 200-foot shaft after the elevator broke down.  (Coconino County Sheriff's Office)

Each tourist was strapped into a harness and hoisted out using a rope pulley system. 

Each tourist was strapped into a harness and hoisted out using a rope pulley system.  (Coconino County Sheriff's Office)

Workers at the caverns attempted to fix the elevator on Monday morning, but first responders made the decision in the afternoon to attempt an improvised rescue. 

FLORIDA SHERIFF'S DEPUTIES RESCUE THREE PEOPLE TRAPPED IN OVERTURNED, PARTIALLY SUBMERGED CAR

"Rescuers made access to the location of the stranded party via the emergency stairs and prepared them for the technical rope raising operation by securing them in a rescue harness and connecting the haul and belay ropes to the harness," a spokesperson for the Coconino County Sheriff's Office said. 

"The members of the stranded party were raised up the elevator shaft via the technical rope rescue mechanical advantage system one at a time."

First responders hooked the rope up to a pulley system to hoist the tourists out of the elevator shaft. 

First responders hooked the rope up to a pulley system to hoist the tourists out of the elevator shaft.  (Coconino County Sheriff's Office)

The hotel suite more than 200 feet underground has two queen beds, a bathroom, a kitchenette, and a library. 

The hotel suite more than 200 feet underground has two queen beds, a bathroom, a kitchenette, and a library.  (Fox 10 Phoenix)

Each of the rescues took about 15 minutes and were completed nearly 24 hours after the tourists became stranded. None of them required treatment at the scene. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The rescue operation unfolded at Grand Canyon Caverns, the largest dry caverns in the United States, located about 100 miles west of Flagstaff. 

Grand Canyon Caverns did not respond to requests for comment. 

Paul Best is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Story tips and ideas can be sent to Paul.Best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest