Florida
Published

Florida sheriff's deputies rescue three people trapped in overturned, partially submerged car

Florida officials say that the two women are in good condition

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes
Florida sheriff's deputies rescue three people trapped in overturned, partially submerged car

Florida sheriff's deputies rescue three people trapped in overturned, partially submerged car

Florida officials say that three people were rescued after they were in a car that went into a canal and was partially submerged but are in good condition. (Credit: Indian River County Sheriff's Office)

Sheriff's deputies in Florida rescued three people who were inside a car that was overturned and partially submerged in a canal.

The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said that while deputy Dan Whittington was traveling to an unrelated call on Oct. 8, he saw a car that was flipped upside down and partially submerged in a canal.

Whittington then went into the canal and rescued a woman who was inside the car.

Another deputy, Patrick Newman, arrived shortly after to assist with the rescue operation.

Sheriff's deputies in Florida rescued three people who were inside a car that was overturned and partially submerged in a canal.

Sheriff's deputies in Florida rescued three people who were inside a car that was overturned and partially submerged in a canal. (Indian River County Sheriff's Office)

Two women were transported to a local hospital and only suffered minor injuries.

Two women were transported to a local hospital and only suffered minor injuries.

Two women were transported to a local hospital and only suffered minor injuries. (Indian River County Sheriff's Office)

"We got you, we got you," Newman could be heard saying on the body camera as he rescued the woman who was under the partially submerged car.

Whittington then went into the canal and rescued the people inside the car. Another deputy, Patrick Newman, arrived shortly after to assist with the rescue operation.

Whittington then went into the canal and rescued the people inside the car. Another deputy, Patrick Newman, arrived shortly after to assist with the rescue operation. (Indian River County Sheriff's Office)

The Indian River County Fire Rescue also assisted in helping get the individuals out of the car.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.