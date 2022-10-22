Florida sheriff's deputies rescue three people trapped in overturned, partially submerged car

Sheriff's deputies in Florida rescued three people who were inside a car that was overturned and partially submerged in a canal.

The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said that while deputy Dan Whittington was traveling to an unrelated call on Oct. 8, he saw a car that was flipped upside down and partially submerged in a canal.

Whittington then went into the canal and rescued a woman who was inside the car.

Another deputy, Patrick Newman, arrived shortly after to assist with the rescue operation.

Two women were transported to a local hospital and only suffered minor injuries.

"We got you, we got you," Newman could be heard saying on the body camera as he rescued the woman who was under the partially submerged car.

The Indian River County Fire Rescue also assisted in helping get the individuals out of the car.