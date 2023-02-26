Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Arizona
Published

Arizona: Truck collides with group of bicyclists, leaving 2 dead, 11 injured

The two confirmed deceased cyclists included one adult female and one adult male, Goodyear police said

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
close
Arizona tanker truck rolls over, leaks hazardous material Video

Arizona tanker truck rolls over, leaks hazardous material

A hazardous chemical leak from a rollover crash involving a commercial tanker truck closed Interstate 10 in both directions in Tucson, Arizona on Tuesday evening.

Authorities have confirmed a crash in Arizona involving a pickup truck and a group of bicyclists left at least two people dead and 11 others injured.

Emergency responders pronounced a woman dead at the scene, and the second fatality occurred later at the hospital after the Goodyear Police Department said the pickup was driving along Cotton Lane near Phoenix Saturday morning when it struck a "large group of adult bicyclists."

Both of the deceased were bicyclists. 

"We are sad to update that this is a fatal crash with two confirmed deceased cyclists. One adult female and one adult male. This crash involved a single vehicle (pick-up truck). The adult male driver remained on scene," police said.

CALIFORNIA DOCTOR CYCLING ON SCENIC ROADWAY RAMMED BY LEXUS THEN STABBED TO DEATH BY DRIVER: POLICE

Goodyear police said the driver of the pickup truck involved in the crash, who was not identified, remained at the scene.

Goodyear police said the driver of the pickup truck involved in the crash, who was not identified, remained at the scene. (Goodyear Police Department/Facebook)

Eleven others were taken to area hospitals with "various" injuries, police said.

Cotton Lane was subsequently closed in both directions "from the circle at Estrella Parkway to MC85" for several hours, police said.

CARE FLIGHT MEDICAL AIRCRAFT CRASH IN STAGECOACH, NEVADA LEAVES 5 DEAD: REPORT

They are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash. 

Goodyear police spokesperson Lisa Berry said the driver of the pickup truck, who was not identified, remained at the scene. It is not immediately clear if the driver was arrested. 

Police have not released further information about what caused the crash. It is not known if the driver was impaired or speeding.

Goodyear Police investigating a serious injury crash on Eastbound McDowell. This photo is unrelated to the contents of this report.

Goodyear Police investigating a serious injury crash on Eastbound McDowell. This photo is unrelated to the contents of this report. (Goodyear Police Department )

A short time later, another crash was reported in the Goodyear area, involving at least four vehicles.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Three victims, including an elderly man, a pregnant woman, and a 7-year-old girl were transported to the hospital, AZFamily reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.