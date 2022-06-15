Expand / Collapse search
Arizona
Arizona: 2 Phoenix residents fatally electrocuted

Associated Press
Two people are dead after being electrocuted Wednesday morning at a north Phoenix sports field, authorities said.

City firefighters said the man and woman apparently touched in-ground electrical wires around 6 a.m.

Phoenix Fire Department officials said Arizona Public Service shut down electricity in the area before firefighters could check on the victims, who were found on the field’s grass.

Both were declared dead at the scene.

The victims’ names and ages weren’t immediately released.

An investigation of the incident will be done by Phoenix police.

